Three amendments on ballot as Louisiana voters head to the polls

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana voters will decide on three amendments when they head to the polls Saturday.

Also included will be some runoffs from the Nov. 8 election as well as some local tax renewals.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Calcasieu announced Friday that some polling locations have changed.

Amendment 1 - Requires U.S. citizenship in order to register and vote in Louisiana.

Amendment 2 - Requires Senate confirmation of gubernatorially appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission.

Amendment 3 - Requires Senate confirmation of certain members of the State Police Commission.

