Three amendments on ballot as Louisiana voters head to the polls

Polling locations offer voting updates on Election Day
Polling locations offer voting updates on Election Day(Pexels.com)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana voters will decide on three amendments when they head to the polls Saturday.

Also included will be some runoffs from the Nov. 8 election as well as some local tax renewals.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Calcasieu announced Friday that some polling locations have changed.

Click HERE for more on what’s on Southwest Louisiana’s ballots.

Click HERE for individual ballots and for specifics on where to vote.

Click HERE for more on the amendments.

  • Amendment 1 - Requires U.S. citizenship in order to register and vote in Louisiana.
  • Amendment 2 - Requires Senate confirmation of gubernatorially appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission.
  • Amendment 3 - Requires Senate confirmation of certain members of the State Police Commission.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Governor Kristi Noem delivers 2022 Budget Address to the South Dakota State Legislature

Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST
Governor Kristi Noem delivered her annual budget address to South Dakota state lawmakers in the House chamber of the State Capitol. Noem hit on many proposals during the address; chief among them sticking with her commitment to remove the state's tax on groceries. Additionally, Noem proposed spending on infrastructure, prisons, and providing the state's National Guardsmen with 100% tuition.

News

New Orleans council votes unanimously to reinstate HANO board member Cantrell terminated

Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST
|
By David Jones
Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office said Wednesday it will respect the decision of New Orleans City Council to reinstate a member of the board of the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) after Cantrell removed her following complaints from other HANO board members.

State Politics

Sen. Cassidy condemns former president Trump’s meeting with white nationalist and rapper Ye

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST
|
By Jesse Brooks
“President Trump hosting racist antisemites for dinner encourages other racist antisemites,” Cassidy said in a social media post. “These attitudes are immoral and should not be entertained. This is not the Republican Party.”

News

Cassidy won’t run for La. governor; many others consider the race

Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:11 PM CST
|
By Sabrina Wilson
Sen. Bill Cassidy says he will remain in the Senate to fight for things important to Louisiana and not run for governor next year.

State

La. Sen. Bill Cassidy says he has decided to not enter governor’s race

Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST
|
By Mykal Vincent
Cassidy would be the third Republican to enter the race for the governor’s mansion.

State Politics

Sen. Bill Cassidy announces he will not enter governor’s race

Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST
|
By WAFB Staff
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today (Nov. 18) released a statement on speculation of his potential candidacy for Louisiana Governor.