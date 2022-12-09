BBB Accredited Business
WANTED: TPSO searches for woman accused of bank fraud, identity theft

Tohoma Peters, 41
Tohoma Peters, 41(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of multiple financial crimes.

Tohoma Peters, 41, a resident of Hammond, La. allegedly committed various financial crimes.

Officials said Peters also failed to appear for a warrant issued in March of 2022 for an arrest of possession of CDS II.

Peters is wanted for one count of computer fraud, one count of monetary instrument abuse, one count of bank fraud, one count of illegal transmission of monetary funds and one count of identity theft, Chief Jimmy Travis said.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150 or call Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245.

You can also visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.

Click here to report a typo.

