Bruce: Same story different day as more dense fog develops overnight into mid Saturday morning

Bruce: Allow extra travel time as dense fog develops overnight
Bruce: Allow extra travel time as dense fog develops overnight(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bruce: Same story different day as more dense fog develops overnight into mid Saturday morning. There’s still plenty of warm and moist air around to develop more fog after sunset. Temperatures warm up to near 80 for highs. Into the evening look for a slow fall into the 60s and more fog for the late night. The fog should lift by mid-morning leaving behind another pretty nice afternoon on Saturday. Warm conditions once again with highs near 80.

Sunday is where we have more likelihood of seeing some rain as high pressure that’s been in control for the last several days breaks down a bit allowing a shortwave moving past the area to produce some rain. At the moment showers look to be earlier in the day with improving conditions into the evening. Temperatures stay mild with our next big weather maker not moving in until the middle of the week. We will finally feel a real December chill as we head into Wednesday of next week with a strong cold front. We will watch for the threat of a few strong storms as the front moves in late Tuesday into midday Wednesday.

