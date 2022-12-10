BBB Accredited Business
Foggy start, showers later in the weekend

Rain chances through the first half of the week
Rain this week
Rain this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend will start off foggy but clear up later Saturday.

The rest of the day will be humid and in the mid 70s. Overnight into Sunday, rain chances increase.

Showers are possible earlier in the day on Sunday. Temperatures still warm up into the 70s. A weak cold front will push the rain through, dropping temperatures slightly into the low 70s for the start of the week.

Things warm up again ahead of a strong weather system moving through the region Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs Tuesday will touch 80 degrees before strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts this week.

When this system moves through, our pattern finally flips back to more seasonable and even below average highs in the 50s.

