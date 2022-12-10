BBB Accredited Business
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans

A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night (Dec. 9).(DOTD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large police presence shut down lanes of travel on I-10 in New Orleans Friday night (Dec. 9).

The closures began around 5 p.m. on I-10 West at Orleans Avenue.

All lanes were closed initially, but the far left lane opened for travel around 30 minutes later, leaving the right and center lanes blocked.

All lanes were reopened at around 6:30 p.m.

Police have not released details of the response at the moment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

