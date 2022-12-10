All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large police presence shut down lanes of travel on I-10 in New Orleans Friday night (Dec. 9).

The closures began around 5 p.m. on I-10 West at Orleans Avenue.

All lanes were closed initially, but the far left lane opened for travel around 30 minutes later, leaving the right and center lanes blocked.

All lanes were reopened at around 6:30 p.m.

All lanes are open on I-10 West at Orleans Avenue. Congestion from this incident has reached Elysian Fields Avenue. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) December 10, 2022

Police have not released details of the response at the moment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

