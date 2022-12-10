NFL reportedly fines Saints, coaches and Cam Jordan for allegedly faking injury in Tampa

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints, two of their coaches and Pro Bowl defensive end Cam Jordan have been fined by the NFL over an allegation that Jordan faked an injury to stall for time during the fourth quarter of last Monday’s 17-16 loss at Tampa Bay.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday (Dec. 10) that the league had fined the Saints’ organization $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and Jordan $50,000. Schefter said all parties planned to appeal the fines.

NFL fined the Saints $350,000, HC Dennis Allen $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and DE Cameron Jordan $50,000 for what the league felt was Jordan faking an injury and taking a knee in the 4th qtr Monday night, per sources. All parties plan to appeal fines. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2022

Jordan took a knee during the fourth quarter, delaying play as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit over the final eight minutes.

The loss dropped the last-place Saints to 4-9, ensuring their first losing season since 2016.

Saints blow 13-point fourth-quarter lead, fall to Brady’s Bucs, 17-16

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.