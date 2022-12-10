BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NFL reportedly fines Saints, coaches and Cam Jordan for allegedly faking injury in Tampa

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an...
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury to stall play in the fourth quarter of last Monday's game in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)(Peter Joneleit | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints, two of their coaches and Pro Bowl defensive end Cam Jordan have been fined by the NFL over an allegation that Jordan faked an injury to stall for time during the fourth quarter of last Monday’s 17-16 loss at Tampa Bay.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday (Dec. 10) that the league had fined the Saints’ organization $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and Jordan $50,000. Schefter said all parties planned to appeal the fines.

Jordan took a knee during the fourth quarter, delaying play as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit over the final eight minutes.

The loss dropped the last-place Saints to 4-9, ensuring their first losing season since 2016.

Saints blow 13-point fourth-quarter lead, fall to Brady’s Bucs, 17-16

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

FILE - New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. (74) greets fans after practice before...
Funeral home mishandled former Saints player’s brain after death in police custody, attorneys say
Saints hosts the Falcons next Sunday
Changes coming on the Saints coaching staff this offseason?
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) and running back Mark Ingram II (22) warm up...
Saints running back Mark Ingram likely out for season with MCL injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes in the first half of an NFL football...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Bucs