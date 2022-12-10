Nicondra: Rain in the forecast for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fog made for some messy mornings across the area, but now as we look ahead to Sunday showers will be the main focus. There could still be some patchy fog early, but rain approaches with a cold front approaching early morning into Mid-day Sunday. Rain totals should be modest in the 1″ range with some higher pockets. The most active time looks to be morning with showers beginning from west to east and exiting the area by late afternoon. Behind the front expect a brief turn in winds to the north, but no major impact on temperatures. A strong cold front should arrive mid-week bringing a chance for storms Wednesday and a major temperature drop for the end of the week.

