Portion of massive Terrebonne, Lafourche hurricane protection project breaks ground

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Federal dollars are flowing to the massive Morganza to the Gulf flood protection project and on Friday (Dec. 9) a groundbreaking ceremony took place for a portion of the $12.9 billion project located in the Terrebonne Parish community of Montegut.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the project is about protecting Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish from hurricane storm surges through a system of earthen levees, floodwalls, and floodgates.

“When Rita in 2005 came in with 9 1/2 feet of water we flooded 11,000 homes,” said Gordon Dove, Terrebonne Parish President.

More: Price tag for Morganza to Gulf: $12.9 billion

“The overall goal of the Morganza to the Gulf system is to provide significant hurricane and storm damage risk reduction for around 200,000 residents and businesses in and around this community,” said Col. Cullen Jones with the corps’ New Orleans district.

Dirt was turned by elected officials and others for the Humble Canal floodgate preload portion of the project. The corps says it is the first federally-funded contract within the project.

“Today is the first federal construction as a part of the Morganza to the Gulf system,” said Jones. “We’re looking at a $12.5 million contract that’s going to help establish the foundation for us to construct the Humble Canal floodgate, so as a part of the overall Morganza to the Gulf System.”

Dove is thrilled.

“It will mean protection for the people of Terrebonne Parish and to help keep their way of life and to protect people’s homes,” said Dove.

Up until now, the state and local communities have been funding the multi-faceted flood protection venture.

“Seventeen years ago we started the construction of Morganza to the Gulf between Terrebonne and Lafourche, into Lafourche Parish,” said Dove.

Jones says the corps is happy to be a partner in helping those areas reduce flood risk.

“This is just the start for us with $12.5 million, at the same time Congress and the administration have furthered that commitment at the federal level by appropriating $378 million through the bipartisan infrastructure law, specifically for construction for Morganza to the Gulf,” Jones stated.

Dove says the federal funding will be a huge help.

“So, with the Corps coming in with their $400 million this will get our levee system up to 21 feet and adding some flood gates here and in the intercoastal canal and we’ve already built 13 gates and almost a billion worth of infrastructure, with a billion of barrier islands and coastal restoration that we’ve done we’re on our way to $2 billion of total work in Terrebonne Parish,” he said.

In 2021, after a nearly 30-year battle, congress approved the first millions of dollars for the levee system.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.