Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Metairie, JPSO confirms

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Metairie on Friday night (Dec. 9), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said deputies arrived on the scene in a heavily-trafficked portion of Power Boulevard between the I-10 exit ramp and W. Esplanade Avenue, around 9 p.m.

At the intersection of Power Boulevard and 33rd Street, deputies discovered an unidentified woman on the ground in the southbound lanes with fatal injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Investigators believe the woman was walking in the left southbound lane of Power Boulevard when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.

Lopinto says the driver exited his vehicle and attempted to render aid.

No citations have been issued.

The woman’s identity will be released once family members are notified.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.