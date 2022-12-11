Destrehan beats Ruston, 17-10, captures Div. I non-select state title

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since 2008 in football, a state championship trophy is coming back to Destrehan. The Wildcats beat Ruston, 17-10, taking home the Div. I non-select state championship.

The winning score came courtesy of a Jai Eugene, Jr. 29-yard touchdown run. The score was knotted up at 10-10 before the Tulane commit hit the end zone.

Destrehan wins state. Here's the winning score, Jai Eugene 29-yard TD run. Wildcats beat Ruston, 17-10. pic.twitter.com/h7kAnqFPKa — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) December 10, 2022

This was the fifth state title for the Destrehan Wildcats. This is the third year in a row Destrehan beat Ruston in the postseason.

