Destrehan beats Ruston, 17-10, captures Div. I non-select state title
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since 2008 in football, a state championship trophy is coming back to Destrehan. The Wildcats beat Ruston, 17-10, taking home the Div. I non-select state championship.
The winning score came courtesy of a Jai Eugene, Jr. 29-yard touchdown run. The score was knotted up at 10-10 before the Tulane commit hit the end zone.
This was the fifth state title for the Destrehan Wildcats. This is the third year in a row Destrehan beat Ruston in the postseason.
