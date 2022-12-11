Early showers across the area wrap up the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Scattered showers and storms start Sunday off wet.

The system of rainfall driven by a weak cold front will move through Sunday, clearing out by Sunday evening. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies through the day with the chance for rain through the afternoon.

Monday will be drier but a few showers can’t be ruled out. Highs fall slightly behind the weak front into the low to mid 70s. Fog is possible in the mornings through Tuesday.

By Tuesday, things warm up substantially into the low 80s once again ahead of a strong weather system. Tuesday overnight into Wednesday will be our next significant rain chance and severe weather threat.

The main threats will be damaging straight-line winds, heavy flooding rainfall and isolated tornadoes. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

