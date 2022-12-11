BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Early showers across the area wrap up the weekend

Severe weather threat midweek
Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Scattered showers and storms start Sunday off wet.

The system of rainfall driven by a weak cold front will move through Sunday, clearing out by Sunday evening. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies through the day with the chance for rain through the afternoon.

Monday will be drier but a few showers can’t be ruled out. Highs fall slightly behind the weak front into the low to mid 70s. Fog is possible in the mornings through Tuesday.

By Tuesday, things warm up substantially into the low 80s once again ahead of a strong weather system. Tuesday overnight into Wednesday will be our next significant rain chance and severe weather threat.

The main threats will be damaging straight-line winds, heavy flooding rainfall and isolated tornadoes. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say

Latest News

Wet weather returns to the forecast Sunday morning.
Nicondra: Rain in the forecast for Sunday
Morning weather update for Saturday, Dec. 10
Morning weather update for Saturday, Dec. 10
Rain this week
Foggy start, showers later in the weekend
Afternoon weather forecast for Fri., Dec. 9
Afternoon weather forecast for Fri., Dec. 9