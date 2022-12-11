Election Results: 3 La. amendments, Plaquemines Parish President, Public Service Commission

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s election day in Louisiana, and people are making their way to the polls, which close at 8 p.m.

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS

On the ballot are three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution, along with runoff races from the Nov. 8 election.

Voters will elect a new parish president in Plaquemines, where one-term incumbent Kirk Lepine (23%) was defeated, and Keith Hinkley (28%) and Benny Rousselle (26%) advanced.

Previewing Plaquemines Parish elections

Lambert Boissier III, who has comfortably held a seat on Louisiana’s Public Service Commission for 18 years, faces his toughest reelection in a runoff against newcomer Davante Lewis.

Lambert Boissiere III and Davante Lewis (Social Media)

A total of 23 parishes also have candidate races and local positions on the ballot.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.