Fox 8 takes home 7 Sun Coast Emmy Awards, including News Excellence

Emmy Statue
Emmy Statue
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - WVUE-TV was awarded seven 2022 Sun Coast Emmy Awards on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Orlando, Florida.

Lee Zurik was awarded three Emmy Awards for his investigations “Isle of Secrecy,” “Discarded Danger,” and “Attention to the Details.”

Both Attention to Details and Discarded Danger were also recognized as Regional Edward R. Murrow winners in May.

Read more: Attention to the Details

Rob Krieger and photojournalist Steve Wolfram won in the Lifestyle category for their story “Secret Swell.”

Natasha Robin and Wolfram won in the News Feature category for their story “Unlikely Reunion.”

Former Fox 8 reporter Amanda Roberts and photojournalist Kia Callia won in the Hard News Report category for their story “911: Facing Ida’s Fury,” which also earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award.

Additionally, WVUE-TV was awarded for News Excellence, one of the highest honors.

