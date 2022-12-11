John Curtis shuts out Brother Martin, 23-0, wins 28th state title
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The John Curtis Patriots beat Brother Martin, 23-0, to take home an unprecedented 28th state title.
Patriots quarterback Dagan Bruno ran for a touchdown, and connected with with Michael Turner for a 38-yard touchdown.
Curtis last won a state title in 2018.
This was the first time Brother Martin played for a state title since 1989.
