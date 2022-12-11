John Curtis shuts out Brother Martin, 23-0, wins 28th state title

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The John Curtis Patriots beat Brother Martin, 23-0, to take home an unprecedented 28th state title.

Patriots quarterback Dagan Bruno ran for a touchdown, and connected with with Michael Turner for a 38-yard touchdown.

Curtis last won a state title in 2018.

This was the first time Brother Martin played for a state title since 1989.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.