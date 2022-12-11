BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU edges Wake Forest in Holiday Hoopsgiving

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU was able to get past Wake Forest in the Holiday Hoopsgiving in the State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The Tigers edged the Demon Deacons, 72-70, on a layup by Justice Hill with just two seconds left on the clock.

LSU was led by KJ Williams in scoring (35) and rebounding (10) for his 30th career double-double. Cam Hayes added 13 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation

Latest News

Morning Sports: SLU wins River Bell Classic, Tulane, LSU hoops, and more
Morning Sports: SLU wins Riverbell Classic, Tulane, LSU hoops, and more
Boogie Anderson scored 8 points & dished out 5 assists against Wyoming
Southeastern men’s hoops stun Wyoming with 76-72 road win
Southeastern men's basketball beats Wyoming 76-72 on the road
Southeastern men's basketball beats Wyoming 76-72 on the road
St. Aug's Caleb Daniels home to play in Final Four with Villanova
St. Aug's Caleb Daniels home to play in Final Four with Villanova
NOLA hosting Final Four expected to boost area economy
NOLA hosting Final Four expected to boost area economy