LSU edges Wake Forest in Holiday Hoopsgiving
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU was able to get past Wake Forest in the Holiday Hoopsgiving in the State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The Tigers edged the Demon Deacons, 72-70, on a layup by Justice Hill with just two seconds left on the clock.
LSU was led by KJ Williams in scoring (35) and rebounding (10) for his 30th career double-double. Cam Hayes added 13 points, five rebounds, and six assists.
