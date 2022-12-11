LSU edges Wake Forest in Holiday Hoopsgiving

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU was able to get past Wake Forest in the Holiday Hoopsgiving in the State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The Tigers edged the Demon Deacons, 72-70, on a layup by Justice Hill with just two seconds left on the clock.

LSU was led by KJ Williams in scoring (35) and rebounding (10) for his 30th career double-double. Cam Hayes added 13 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

