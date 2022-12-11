BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Lutcher wins Div. II (Non-Select) Championship

Lutcher wins 2022 Div. II Non-Select Championship.
Lutcher wins 2022 Div. II Non-Select Championship.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Lutcher won the Div. II Non-Select Championship over North DeSoto on Saturday, Dec. 10., giving the Bulldogs their first state title since 2016.

Lutcher came away with the 28-25 win.

Lutcher quarterback D’Wayne Winfield finished 20-of-32 passing for 299 yards and three touchdowns. He also led Lutcher in rushing with 130 yards and another touchdown on 43 carries.

Lutcher defensive back Craydon Long had three interceptions.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

St. Charles Catholic captures second straight state championship
St. Charles Catholic captures second straight state championship
St. Charles Catholic wins 2022 Div. III Championship.
St. Charles Catholic wins back-to-back state championships; overcomes 11-point deficit
Arch Manning and the Newman Greenies hosts U-High on Friday night in the Division III select...
Arch Manning’s legendary career at Newman is coming to a close
Exploring the legacy of Arch Manning
Exploring the legacy of Arch Manning