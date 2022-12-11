Nicondra: Warm start to the week. Looking ahead to storms.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a wet start to the day with showers and some heavier down pours around into the afternoon conditions improved allowing things to dry out with a few hours of blue sky and sunshine before sunset. Warm and moist conditions stick around even as winds briefly turn northerly. A spotty shower or two is still likely through Monday and into early Tuesday, but the main focus for the forecast now lies in the timing and intensity of an approaching cold front that looks to make it into the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will continue in the 60s overnight and ramp back up to near 80 as the front moves in. There is the potential for strong storms and severe weather as much colder air forces its way into the warm and muggy air set in place across the area. Pay close attention to the forecast through the middle of the week. Once the front passes expect a return to the winter feel as lows dip into the 30s and 40s. Highs will stay in the 50s to close out the week.

