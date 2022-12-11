BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Warm start to the week. Looking ahead to storms.

A strong cold front approaches late Tuesday into Wednesday
Strong storms likely late Tuesday into Wednesday with a cold front that will push through the...
Strong storms likely late Tuesday into Wednesday with a cold front that will push through the region.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a wet start to the day with showers and some heavier down pours around into the afternoon conditions improved allowing things to dry out with a few hours of blue sky and sunshine before sunset. Warm and moist conditions stick around even as winds briefly turn northerly. A spotty shower or two is still likely through Monday and into early Tuesday, but the main focus for the forecast now lies in the timing and intensity of an approaching cold front that looks to make it into the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will continue in the 60s overnight and ramp back up to near 80 as the front moves in. There is the potential for strong storms and severe weather as much colder air forces its way into the warm and muggy air set in place across the area. Pay close attention to the forecast through the middle of the week. Once the front passes expect a return to the winter feel as lows dip into the 30s and 40s. Highs will stay in the 50s to close out the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation

Latest News

Morning weather update for Sunday, Dec. 11
Morning weather update for Sunday, Dec. 11
Rain chances this week
Early showers across the area wrap up the weekend
Wet weather returns to the forecast Sunday morning.
Nicondra: Rain in the forecast for Sunday
Morning weather update for Saturday, Dec. 10
Morning weather update for Saturday, Dec. 10