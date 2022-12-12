15-year-old killed at Bogalusa birthday party identified by family members

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 15-year-old boy shot dead at a teen’s birthday party in Bogalusa has been identified by family members as Ronie Taylor.

Taylor’s parents confirmed the identity of the boy shortly before speaking to the press outside of City Hall Monday morning.

The victim’s father, Reginald Taylor, said it will be hard waking up without his son, who he called motivated and uplifting.

Reginal and Ronique Taylor speak to the media following the murder of their 15-year-old son, Ronie, at a birthday party in Bogalusa. (WVUE)

Bogalusa police say Taylor and two 14-year-olds were shot at a party Friday night (Dec. 9) in the 800 block of Warren Street.

Taylor was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital where he died.

One of the 14-year-old victims was shot in the leg.

The third victim was released from the hospital the following day.

If you know anything about this shooting, Bogalusa authorities are asking you to call the police department at 985-732-3611 or Crime Stoppers at 504-482-1111.

