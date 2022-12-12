BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Alabama women face trial for feeding, trapping stray cats

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women are preparing to stand trial in a city court where they’re accused of committing misdemeanor violations by feeding and trapping stray cats.

Mary Alston and Beverly Roberts were arrested and taken to jail in the city of Wetumpka over the summer by police who said the women had ignored prior warnings not to feed animals.

The women were charged with misdemeanor counts including criminal trespassing. They were arrested on public property.

A defense attorney for one of the women, Terry Luck, said the women were attempting to trap the stray cats so they could be spayed or neutered. He said the city had plenty of options besides having them arrested.

Their trial is scheduled for Tuesday morning in municipal court.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation

Latest News

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his...
Hubbard nears end of sentence for ethics conviction
The Auburn Tigers
Auburn’s top 2 pass rushers heading to NFL draft
The Mississippi Parole Board chairman says the state is releasing fewer inmates because the...
Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility
Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14 at the 2022 Turkey Day Classic.
Britten runs for go-ahead TD, UAPB beats Alabama State 19-14