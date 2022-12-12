Half the week is warm, second half much colder

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The days of the warmth, humidity and fog problems are numbered now as a big pattern change is set to move in later this week.

First up on your Monday, much of the same is expected as we experience another warm and humid day. Highs won’t get too crazy as most spots top out in the lower 70s. A good bit of cloud cover will be the story for today but we aren’t expecting much of any rainfall.

The big storm this week comes on Wednesday as rain chances go way up by then. In fact, I’m expecting a round of severe weather to accompany this middle of the week storm. A line of strong thunderstorms and heavy rain will progress from west to east during the day Wednesday leading to this threat. Make sure you monitor the forecast as we get closer to this event.

Following that stormy period, the pattern will finally flip back cold. Highs by the end of the week are heading for the 50s and lows dipping into the 30s and 40s. Next weekend may trend even colder as a Gulf low could lead to a cold rain by Sunday.

