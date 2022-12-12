Holiday cheer: NOLA Families in Need held their 11th annual toy drive

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Families are getting in the spirit of the season, bringing holiday cheer to children in need across the greater New Orleans area.

NOLA Families in Need held their 11th annual toy drive at Pontiff Park. The local nonprofit can deliver gifts donated by businesses and families to over 1200 children nominated through local children’s advocates, nonprofit programs, social workers, children’s hospitals, and on social media.

It’s grown so large over the years that Jefferson Parish parks have joined to make the event possible. It’s not your average toy drive.

Organizers say it’s to ensure they’re keeping the Christmas magic alive and giving families a better sense of normalcy.

Families who came by enjoyed some free food, holiday music, spacewalks, photos with Santa, and more with the donation of a new, unopened gift for a child up to the age of 16.

