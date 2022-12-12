BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Holiday cheer: NOLA Families in Need held their 11th annual toy drive

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Families are getting in the spirit of the season, bringing holiday cheer to children in need across the greater New Orleans area.

NOLA Families in Need held their 11th annual toy drive at Pontiff Park. The local nonprofit can deliver gifts donated by businesses and families to over 1200 children nominated through local children’s advocates, nonprofit programs, social workers, children’s hospitals, and on social media.

It’s grown so large over the years that Jefferson Parish parks have joined to make the event possible. It’s not your average toy drive.

Organizers say it’s to ensure they’re keeping the Christmas magic alive and giving families a better sense of normalcy.

Families who came by enjoyed some free food, holiday music, spacewalks, photos with Santa, and more with the donation of a new, unopened gift for a child up to the age of 16.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation

Latest News

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
Man was shot to death on Canal Street Sunday afternoon
Man was shot to death on Canal Street Sunday afternoon
NOLA families in need held their 11th annual toy drive
NOLA families in need held their 11th annual toy drive
Crime (GFX)
Man shot to death on Canal Street Sunday evening, police say