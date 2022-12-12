BBB Accredited Business
LSU DE BJ Ojulari declaring for 2023 NFL Draft

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18)
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari has announced he will forego his senior season with the Tigers to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ojulari made his decision known via social media on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound junior from Marietta, Ga., was named first-team All-SEC by coaches and the Associated Press.

He recorded 56 tackles (36 solo), five sacks, a forced fumble, and recovered a fumble this season.

During his three years as a Tiger, Ojulari recorded 126 tackles (79 solo), 16 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

