BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man found fatally shot in Bywater, NOPD says

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot in the Bywater area early Monday (Dec. 12) morning, according to the NOPD.

Police say that when they responded to the scene in the 900 block of Louisa Street around 12:37 a.m., they found the victim who was declared dead on the scene.

No further information was made available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation

Latest News

Police identified Christian Angel Cookmeyer as the person caring for the child when the...
Unresponsive baby found in Biloxi hotel; man charged with felony child abuse, illegal drugs, police say
NOLA families in need held their 11th annual toy drive
Holiday cheer: NOLA Families in Need held their 11th annual toy drive
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Miss. State head coach hospitalized at UMMC weeks before bowl game