Man found fatally shot in Bywater, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot in the Bywater area early Monday (Dec. 12) morning, according to the NOPD.

Police say that when they responded to the scene in the 900 block of Louisa Street around 12:37 a.m., they found the victim who was declared dead on the scene.

No further information was made available.

