Miss. State head coach hospitalized at UMMC weeks before bowl game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State’s head football coach, Mike Leach, is being hospitalized at the University of Mississippi Medical Center with just under a month away from the Bulldog’s bowl game matchup.

According to a statement released by Mississippi State University Sunday afternoon, Coach Leach had a “personal health issue” while at his home Sunday and it is the “extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition.”

Statement from Mississippi State University on Head Football Coach Mike Leach: https://t.co/p0bcYJ1jUO — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 11, 2022

The statement further reads that MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Interim MSU Athletics Director Bracky Brett have decided to place defensive coordinator Zach Arnett in charge of the football team until Coach Leach returns.

Sid Salter, Chief Communications Officer for MSU, says that any rumors regarding the passing of Coach Leach should be ignored. He further states “Coach Leach is a fighter, and he is battling.”

Salter says all information regarding Coach Leach’s condition will come directly from the university’s website or the athletics’ website.

Leach was not available to media for the pre-bowl game press conference in Tampa Bay, Florida Thursday, with Arnett replacing him.

It is unclear at this time if Coach Leach will be available to coach in the Bulldogs’ upcoming bowl game at this time.

The Bulldogs will play the Illinois Fighting Illini on January 2, in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond-James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Kick-off is set for 11 a.m. It will air on ESPN2.

