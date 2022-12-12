New Orleans City Council formally recommends nationwide search for new police superintendent

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council has responded to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s invitation to submit their “ideas and suggestions” on the search for outgoing Police Chief Shaun Ferguson’s replacement, according to a new letter obtained by Fox 8.

Cantrell wrote a letter to the council on Friday (Dec. 9), saying Ferguson’s departure allows for “an opportunity to engage in a dialog (sic) about the next superintendent.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will invite City Council members to weigh in on replacing outgoing Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, according to a letter addressed to the council Friday, Dec. 9. (WVUE)

The council responded Monday, recommending Cantrell appoint an interim chief, launch a national search, and inclusion of council members in the process.

“This is one of the most critical positions in city government, especially now,” the letter reads. “The success of the appointee is vital to our city’s safety and the future of the NOPD. We cannot afford to fail and welcome the opportunity to engage in a responsible and collaborative process.”

Ferguson announced his retirement on Tuesday and Cantrell appeared poised to appoint recently promoted Deputy Superintendent Jonette Williams, sources told Fox 8, which drew criticism from community leaders and councilmembers alike.

In November, New Orleans voters approved a City Charter rule change to give the council authority to confirm or deny all mayoral appointees. The change does not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2023, nine days after Ferguson’s final walk.

Cantrell invited council members to meet with her before Ferguson’s last day on Dec. 22 to discuss “ideas and suggestions.”

Council members will be allowed to submit ideas and suggestions within the next week, before Fri., Dec. 16.

