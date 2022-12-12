BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

1 person shot at St. Mary Parish courthouse, authorities say

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot at the St. Mary Parish courthouse on the morning of Monday, Dec. 12, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, the shooting happened just before 9 a.m.

No details were provided about what led up to the shooting or the person’s condition.

Louisiana State Police have been called in to investigate the scene, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation

Latest News

Police identified Christian Angel Cookmeyer as the person caring for the child when the...
Unresponsive baby found in Biloxi hotel; man charged with felony child abuse, illegal drugs, police say
generic graphic
Man found fatally shot in Bywater, NOPD says
NOLA families in need held their 11th annual toy drive
Holiday cheer: NOLA Families in Need held their 11th annual toy drive
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say