Strong storm system brings severe weather to the region Tuesday and Wednesday

Temperatures plummet behind cold front
Severe weather risk
Severe weather risk(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Severe weather is likely in the area by midweek.

Ahead of the strong storm system moving in, temperatures will soar far above average in the low 80s Tuesday. A strong surface low pressure system and associated upper-level low will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A line of storms will form ahead of a cold front pushing through the region as it drops southeastward from the Southern Plains. Strong to severe storms will be possible starting Tuesday night farther west, and move through fairly slowly over the course of the day Wednesday for the rest of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

The entire area is included in a Slight risk for severe weather Tuesday and Wednesday. All types of severe weather are possible including damaging straight-line winds. isolated tornadoes, large hail and heavy flooding rainfall. Widespread rain totals of 2 to 3 inches are possible with localized heavier amounts.

Be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, including the Fox 8 Weather app. Turn on WEA notifications on your phone to receive weather notifications from the National Weather Service.

After the strong system moves through, cold arctic air will unload on the region, dropping temperatures well below normal by the end of the week. Highs will be in the 50s by the weekend.

