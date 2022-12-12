BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Zion Williamson earns first career Western Conference Player of the Week award

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes up to dunk against the Phoenix Suns in...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes up to dunk against the Phoenix Suns in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played December 5-11, the NBA announced Monday (Dec. 12).

Williamson led New Orleans to a 3-0 week, recording averages of 33.0 points (second among Western Conference players), 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 37.3 minutes per contest, while shooting 70.4 percent from the field (first in the NBA among players that registered 13.0 or more field goal attempts per game). Williamson finished the week as one of two players in the West to average at least 30 points per game and the only Western Conference player to average at least 30 points and eight rebounds. Williamson also averaged an NBA-best 24.0 points in the paint per game during this stretch.

RELATED STORIES

Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

Zion showing signs of early MVP candidate; Pelicans off to best start in franchise history

Pelicans soar to sixth straight win in first of two weekend matchups against Suns

Williamson began the week by totaling 29 points (11-of-26 from the field), ten rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes in a 104-98 win over Detroit, his fifth double-double of the season. Williamson followed up with back-to-back 35-point games against Phoenix. In Friday’s 128-117 win over the Suns, Williamson notched 35 points on 13-of-17 from the floor, seven boards and four assists. In Sunday’s 129-124 overtime win, Williamson tallied another 35 points, eight rebounds and three dimes while going 2-of-3 from deep and 5-of-7 at the foul line.

Williamson’s Player of the Week honor is the first of his career and makes him one of nine players in team history to win the award.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes up to dunk against the Phoenix Suns in...
Zion showing signs of early MVP candidate; Pelicans off to best start in franchise history
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against Phoenix Suns...
Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT
Pels weekend recap and fan reaction to winning 7 straight
Pels weekend recap and fan reaction to winning 7 straight
FILE - Charlotte Bobcats coach Paul Silas argues a call during the first half of an NBA...
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79