Zion Williamson earns first career Western Conference Player of the Week award

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played December 5-11, the NBA announced Monday (Dec. 12).

Williamson led New Orleans to a 3-0 week, recording averages of 33.0 points (second among Western Conference players), 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 37.3 minutes per contest, while shooting 70.4 percent from the field (first in the NBA among players that registered 13.0 or more field goal attempts per game). Williamson finished the week as one of two players in the West to average at least 30 points per game and the only Western Conference player to average at least 30 points and eight rebounds. Williamson also averaged an NBA-best 24.0 points in the paint per game during this stretch.

RELATED STORIES

Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

Zion showing signs of early MVP candidate; Pelicans off to best start in franchise history

Pelicans soar to sixth straight win in first of two weekend matchups against Suns

Williamson began the week by totaling 29 points (11-of-26 from the field), ten rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes in a 104-98 win over Detroit, his fifth double-double of the season. Williamson followed up with back-to-back 35-point games against Phoenix. In Friday’s 128-117 win over the Suns, Williamson notched 35 points on 13-of-17 from the floor, seven boards and four assists. In Sunday’s 129-124 overtime win, Williamson tallied another 35 points, eight rebounds and three dimes while going 2-of-3 from deep and 5-of-7 at the foul line.

Williamson’s Player of the Week honor is the first of his career and makes him one of nine players in team history to win the award.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.