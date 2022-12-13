BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes up to dunk against the Phoenix Suns in...
Zion Williamson earns first career Western Conference Player of the Week award
Acy Cooper, president of the Louisiana Shrimp Association, said the state's shrimp fishermen...
‘Without us, you don’t have Louisiana:’ Struggling shrimpers warn lawmakers industry is on brink of collapse
Louisiana shrimpers warn industry on brink of collapse in face of unchecked imports
Louisiana shrimpers warn industry on brink of collapse in face of unchecked imports
NOPD unveils new ATVs donated to aid French Quarter patrols
NOPD unveils new ATVs donated to aid French Quarter patrols
Bywater, Canal Street killings have New Orleans pushing toward highest homicide numbers since...
Bywater, Canal Street killings have New Orleans pushing toward highest homicide numbers since 1996