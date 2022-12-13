BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Funeral services announced for 3 of Southern University’s Human Jukebox band members

The funeral services for 3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band have...
The funeral services for 3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band have been announced.(Southern University Marching Band/Facebook)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The funeral services for 3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band have been announced.

19-year-old Broderick Moore, 19-year-old Tyran Williams, and 21-year-old Dylan Young were killed when an 18-wheeler crashed into the side of their stalled Jeep as the young men attempted to change a flat tire in Natchitoches on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The trio of students was headed home to Texas for the holidays.

Moore's services will take place Grace Place Church in Texas. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The funeral services will take place as follows:

Broderick Moore

Grace Place Church

520 Big Stone Gap Duncanville, Tx 75137

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Visitation: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM

Service: 6:00 PM

Tyran Williams

Potter’s House of Dallas

6777 W Keist Blvd. Dallas, Tx 75236

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Viewing: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Service: 12:00 PM

(No Photos of The Body Please)

Dylan Young

Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship

1908 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. Dallas, Tx 75232

Friday, December 16, 2022

Service: 11:00 AM

RELATED LINKS
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
Human Jukebox holds heartfelt tribute for 3 SU band members

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation

Latest News

Renard Robinson and Keaura Dillon, both 23, have been arrested in connection to the death of a...
Sheriff: 1-year-old dies from blunt force trauma; LaPlace couple arrested
Police responded in the 5000 block of Touro St. before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving...
NOPD officer dies by gunshot in Gentilly neighborhood, officials say
Louisiana politics
Can Louisiana become a two-party state again?
36-year-old NOPD officer found dead from gunshot wound
36-year-old NOPD officer found dead from gunshot wound