LSU community reacts to passing of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern...
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU community is reacting to the passing of Mississippi State football coach, Mike Leach.

Leach passed away following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61 years old.

LSU released a statement on Tuesday, Dec. 13 after learning of Leach’s death:

Coach Brian Kelly also shared a heartfelt message on Leach’s passing:

The Commissioner of the SEC, Greg Sankey, also shared a heartfelt message:

Mississippi State University football posted several photos of a memorial and tribute to Leach on Twitter:

