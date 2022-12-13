BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide

New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide
New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When we allow TikTok access to our cameras and microphones to record a video, we’re opening the door for complete access to what’s on our phone - even when we’re not using the app.

It may seem worth it for the chance to go viral, but it’s a whole lot of information that’s ending up in the hands of the Chinese government. That’s according to cyber security expert Matthew Curtin.

“If you are not paying for the product, you are the product,” said Curtin.

He explains that behind the viral dances, and latest trends, TikTok could be up to something sinister.

“It can be looking through your computer for credentials to log into your bank account. It can be looking through your files to see if there’s anything that shows a lot of skin that they might be able to blackmail you with.”

According to app data, there are an estimated 210 million Americans who use the app. Wallaroom media estimates the average user spends about an our an half per day scrolling videos.

“By having apps that are feeding information about people’s activity in their daily habits, intelligence is much easier to get,” said Curtin.

The concern over Chinese espionage has caused Maryland, South Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama and Texas to ban the app on government devices. Now, a group of Lawmakers in Washington are introducing a bill for a total ban nation-wide.

Marco Rubio who is sponsoring the bill said in a statement, “This isn’t about creative videos — this is about an app that is collecting data on tens of millions of American children and adults every day.”

Senator John Thune agrees.

“I think banning tiktok on any government agency platform is a wise thing to do,” said Thune, “Otherwise china is going to acquire and have access to enormous amounts of information”

TikTok released a statement saying

“Some members of Congress have decided to push for a politically-motivated ban that will do nothing to advance the national security of the United States,”

The White House has signaled they may be on board with the legislation - saying China’s attempt to leverage American data poses a national security risk.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation

Latest News

FILE - Officials said a soldier was fatally shot at Fort Stewart on Monday.
Army sergeant killed at Georgia post was an Afghan veteran
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors
Jarod Joseph Havican, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of using computers...
Employee at Michigan hospital accused of hiding camera in bathroom, police say
FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the...
Biden signs gay marriage bill at White House ceremony