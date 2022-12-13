BBB Accredited Business
Quiet today with storms likely on Wednesday

Severe weather is possible
Severe weather risk for Wednesday
Severe weather risk for Wednesday(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the last two days of the warmth and humidity but between us and the cooler temperatures is a strong storm system.

The only influence that storm will have on our weather today is increasing our southerly winds. Most of us are expected to stay dry but we’ll be quite warm. Highs trend into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon.

Wednesday is the storm day this week as a line of strong to severe storms crosses the state. This could lead to heavy rains, gusty winds and a tornado threat. The timing of the storms brings the worst of the weather into our northern locations by late morning then moving through the rest of the area during the middle of the day. Make sure you have the FOX 8 Weather App downloaded to be alerted of any weather warnings.

After this storm system and front passes, it’s a return of true December weather as highs go back to the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine will move in to round out the work week but that changes by the weekend. A weak disturbance on Saturday likely leads to a cloudy, chilly day. Some showers will be possible, especially at the coast. I have Saturday’s rain chances at 30% for now.

The long range forecast into next week shows more rain opportunities but the potential is there for a major cold spell near Christmas.

