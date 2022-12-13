BBB Accredited Business
Severe storms likely for Wednesday

The severe risk is enhanced for all of our area
Severe Weather Risk - Wednesday
Severe Weather Risk - Wednesday(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A threat for severe weather is expected on Wednesday across our region as a powerful storm system moves through.

The severe weather outbreak will begin later today across Texas and northern Louisiana. Most of the threat for the next 24 hours will remain well north and west of our area.

Going into Wednesday, our risk for severe weather will begin to increase. The line of storms will stall across central LA Wednesday morning before re-organizing and plowing east by the afternoon hours. The greatest storm threat will be during the afternoon and evening for SE LA and South MS. As of the latest Storm Prediction Center outlook, the entire region is under an enhanced level 3 out of 5 risk.

The Storm Prediction Center has also outlined our area with hatch marks meaning stronger, long track tornadoes are a possibility. In addition to the tornado risk, damaging winds, heavy rain and hail will all be possible.

Make sure to stay tuned to the latest forecast on air and through our FOX 8 Weather App. The weather app is a great tool to receive live warnings as they happen.

