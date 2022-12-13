Severe storms likely for Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A threat for severe weather is expected on Wednesday across our region as a powerful storm system moves through.

The severe weather outbreak will begin later today across Texas and northern Louisiana. Most of the threat for the next 24 hours will remain well north and west of our area.

Going into Wednesday, our risk for severe weather will begin to increase. The line of storms will stall across central LA Wednesday morning before re-organizing and plowing east by the afternoon hours. The greatest storm threat will be during the afternoon and evening for SE LA and South MS. As of the latest Storm Prediction Center outlook, the entire region is under an enhanced level 3 out of 5 risk.

The Storm Prediction Center has also outlined our area with hatch marks meaning stronger, long track tornadoes are a possibility. In addition to the tornado risk, damaging winds, heavy rain and hail will all be possible.

A significant severe weather risk will develop Wednesday in the hatched area, expect it to last from morning to night. Storm threats will include strong tornadoes, intense wind, heavy rains and hail. Not everyone experiences this severe weather though. Stay weather aware! #lawx

