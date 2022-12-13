Severe storms move in overnight through Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi are included in an enhanced risk for severe weather midweek.

Warm conditions Tuesday linger overnight as strong southerly flow continues in the region. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 70s climbing into the low 80s by Wednesday.

A strong weather system will move into the region late Tuesday night, lingering throughout the day Wednesday. A few strong to severe storms are possible along the front end of the line, and embedded in the main line of storms. The threat will remain for the entire region through Wednesday night.

All forms of severe weather will be possible. A few strong tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Damaging strong winds over 75 miles per hour are possible as well. Heavy rainfall is likely with the slow-moving storms leading to street flooding. Have more than one way to receive weather alerts overnight Tuesday and all day Wednesday.

By Thursday, cold air will take over dropping temperatures nearly 20 degrees into the 60s. We will be in the 50s by the weekend.

