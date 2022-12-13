BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers

T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers
T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers(JSU)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - T.C. Taylor has been named as Deion Sanders’ successor at Jackson State University.

Taylor has been with the school since 2019 as the wide-receiver coach, and was Sanders’ pick to replace him after he accepted the head coaching position at the University of Colorado.

Taylor was once a receiver at Jackson State University, and came back to help coach the team after coaching at North Carolina Central.

Taylor is a McComb, Mississippi native, and played at JSU from the years 1998-2001.

He also graduated from the school with a bachelor’s degree in health, physical education and recreation.

In his 3-year tenure in the capital city, Coach Prime had an overall record of 27-5 and led the Jackson State Tigers to their first undefeated season in school history.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Sabrina Richardson was demoted from NOPD captain to lieutenant after a series of Fox 8...
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation

Latest News

Renard Robinson and Keaura Dillon, both 23, have been arrested in connection to the death of a...
Sheriff: 1-year-old dies from blunt force trauma; LaPlace couple arrested
Police responded in the 5000 block of Touro St. before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving...
NOPD officer dies by gunshot in Gentilly neighborhood, officials say
Louisiana politics
Can Louisiana become a two-party state again?
36-year-old NOPD officer found dead from gunshot wound
36-year-old NOPD officer found dead from gunshot wound
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes up to dunk against the Phoenix Suns in...
Zion Williamson earns first career Western Conference Player of the Week award