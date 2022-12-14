Cassidy pushes for income tax relief for Hurricane Ida victims

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said Tuesday (Dec. 13) he is working to pass legislation that would provide tax relief to Hurricane Ida victims who have been forced to foot the cost of their home repairs.

Sixteen months after the Category 4 hurricane hit southeast Louisiana, many homeowners still have not received money from their insurance companies.

Troy Croal said he has tens of thousands of dollars in Ida damage, yet his insurer has not come through for him.

“I have about $60,000 in damage,” Croal said.

And as another year-end holiday season is underway, many homes sit without repairs due to insurance issues.

“I wish they would get my house finished, I’ve been waiting,” Croal said. “I had two adjusters came out. I’m waiting for the third they said they were going to send. I’m calling, I’m calling, I’m calling. They’re giving me the run-around. Nothing.”

Cassidy’s legislation -- if passed -- would amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to allow Ida victims to deduct disaster-related personal casualty losses from their gross income, even after taking the standard deduction. The law currently allows taxpayers to claim such losses as an itemized deduction.

“It would create certain special rules for disaster-related, personal casualty losses -- especially important for victims of Ida,” Cassidy said. “It would also waive the 10% threshold that you normally can only deduct from your gross income. This provision expired in February ‘21, so people were unable to use it for Ida. This would allow the same policy to be used for those affected by Ida.”

Cassidy says similar tax relief was made available to Hurricane Laura victims in southwest Louisiana.

“Right now, if somebody’s taking the standard deduction -- let’s say they make $80,000 a year -- they take a standard deduction, which would normally take care of their charitable contributions, etc., etc. If we can add to that -- to get my house back in order, I had $30,000 that I couldn’t get done -- that could save them $3,000.”

Warren Villemarette says his insurance company has not given him problems, but he agrees the insurance market in Louisiana is having issues.

“I know that a bunch of insurance companies have not renewed and left the state, and that’s a major problem because now those left holding the bag have to go to this state insurance fund and those premiums are outrageous,” he said. “And now, it becomes a big problem for being a homeowner.”

If the legislation passes, it will apply to major natural disasters declared as such by the president. Cassidy said he thinks that would appeal to members of Congress from other states.

“We can imagine that those recovering from forest fires on the West Coast would be similarly interested in those provisions,” Cassidy said. “I only say that because it now means that it’s more than one state, more than one region who is seeking that relief. And it’s a little bit of allowing people to help themselves.”

