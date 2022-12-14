BBB Accredited Business
Celebration in the Oaks, Christmas in the Park canceled Wednesday due to severe weather threat

For decades, Mister Bingle has been a treasured holiday icon in New Orleans. Source: New...
For decades, Mister Bingle has been a treasured holiday icon in New Orleans. Source: New Orleans City Park
By Shan Bailey
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Two popular holiday light shows in the New Orleans metro area canceled their Wednesday night events due to a severe weather threat.

Celebration in the Oaks at New Orleans City Park will close Wednesday “due to impending inclement weather and the impact it has on exhibit operations,” City Park officials announced.

The cancellation includes the full event, including both the driving tour and the walking tour. Officials say ticket holders will be contacted via email with more information about how to proceed.

Celebration in the Oaks is expected to reopen again on Thursday night.

Christmas in the Park at Lafreniere Park is also canceled for Wednesday night, Jefferson Parish officials announced.

Jefferson Parish officials announced the suspension of all Jefferson Parish Recreation Department programming starting at noon on Wednesday, including all Jefferson Parish libraries, Head Start and Early Head Start Centers, JPRD parks and playgrounds.

Officials said Terrytown Playground, located at 641 Heritage Ave. in Terrytown, will open at noon on Wednesday and will remain open for residents in mobile homes in need of sturdy shelter until the National Weather Service gives the all-clear that the storm has passed and it is safe to leave.

Due to the threat of inclement weather, Wednesday’s Holidays New Orleans Style Concert at St. Louis Cathedral featuring Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours has been also been canceled, officials announced.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

