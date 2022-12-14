Heart of Louisiana: Grambling’s Eddie Robinson museum

GRAMBLING, La. (WVUE) - One of the most successful coaches in college football history hails from Grambling State University in north Louisiana. Join Dave McNamara as he take us on a visit to a museum dedicated to the remarkable career and accomplishments of Eddie Robinson.

