Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says

A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the homeowner opened fire.
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the homeowner opened fire.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the homeowner opened fire.

The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened around 8:18 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 13 in the 2900 block of Mandeville Street, near the St. Roch area.

Police say a man broke into the home and the homeowner fired shots, striking the alleged invader.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the homeowner is cooperating with investigators.

