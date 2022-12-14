Kermit Ruffins hosting Christmas party at newly reopened Chickie Wah Wah

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A popular Mid-City music venue is back open just in time for the holidays... and you can expect live performances Wednesday (Dec. 14) night at Chickie Wah Wah.

The venue closed for several months for repairs and improvements.

It’s now under new ownership after the death of the venue’s original owner Dale Triguero.

As of last week, the venue is back in business... and bringing in a number of local musicians... including Kermit Ruffins.

He’s set to play tonight for his own Christmas party at the new and improved Chickie Wah Wah on Canal Street.

If you want to learn more, just head on over to the venue’s Facebook and Instagram- at Chickie Wah Wah NOLA.

