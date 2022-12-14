BBB Accredited Business
List of schools and public offices closed in anticipation of severe weather Wednesday

Winter Weather Closings
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As severe weather is anticipated to move through most of the Fox 8 viewership on Wednesday, here is a working list of schools and public offices that have announced closures as a tornado watch is expected to be in effect throughout the day.

We will continue to update this list throughout the day.

Schools

  • St. James Parish Public Schools
  • St. John Public Schools
  • Athlos Academy in Jefferson Parish
  • Jefferson Public Schools
  • St. Charles Public Schools
  • Hancock County (MS) Public Schools
  • Southern University at New Orleans
  • All after-school activities at NOLA Public Schools
  • Nunez Community College will go to virtual classes

Parish offices

  • St. John
  • Ascension
  • East Baton Rouge
  • East Feliciana
  • Iberville
  • Lafayette
  • Livingston
  • Pointe Coupee
  • St. Helena
  • St. Landry
  • St. Martin
  • West Baton Rouge
  • West Feliciana

