List of schools and public offices closed in anticipation of severe weather Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As severe weather is anticipated to move through most of the Fox 8 viewership on Wednesday, here is a working list of schools and public offices that have announced closures as a tornado watch is expected to be in effect throughout the day.

⚠️⚠️TORNADO WATCH⚠️⚠️ conditions will become primed for severe storms capable of tornadoes through the late morning and especially this afternoon. Expect this watch area to be extended in time and farther southeast as the day goes on. #lawx pic.twitter.com/pd9nuN9BdK — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) December 14, 2022

We will continue to update this list throughout the day.

Schools

St. James Parish Public Schools

St. John Public Schools

Athlos Academy in Jefferson Parish

Jefferson Public Schools

St. Charles Public Schools

Hancock County (MS) Public Schools

Southern University at New Orleans

All after-school activities at NOLA Public Schools

Nunez Community College will go to virtual classes

Parish offices

St. John

Ascension

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberville

Lafayette

Livingston

Pointe Coupee

St. Helena

St. Landry

St. Martin

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.