List of schools and public offices closed in anticipation of severe weather Wednesday

Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As severe weather is anticipated to move through most of the Fox 8 viewership on Wednesday, here is a working list of schools and public offices that have announced closures as a tornado watch is expected to be in effect throughout the day.
We will continue to update this list throughout the day.
Schools
- St. James Parish Public Schools
- St. John Public Schools
- Athlos Academy in Jefferson Parish
- Jefferson Public Schools
- St. Charles Public Schools
- Hancock County (MS) Public Schools
- Southern University at New Orleans
- All after-school activities at NOLA Public Schools
- Nunez Community College will go to virtual classes
Parish offices
- St. John
- Ascension
- East Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana
- Iberville
- Lafayette
- Livingston
- Pointe Coupee
- St. Helena
- St. Landry
- St. Martin
- West Baton Rouge
- West Feliciana
