LSU pulls out win over NCCU

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU head coach Matt McMahon(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team pulled out a 10-point win over North Carolina Central in the PMAC on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The Tigers (9-1) came away with a 67-57 victory over the Eagles (5-6).

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

Derek Fountain and KJ Williams combined for 35 points and 16 rebounds as the LSU Tigers ran their record to 9-1 on the season with a 67-57 win over North Carolina Central University Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Fountain, a junior transfer from Mississippi State, had 17 points, 14 rebounds for his first college double double. He was 6-of-9 from the field, 5-of-9 from the free throw line with 1 assist, 2 blocks and a steal.

KJ Williams, the super senior who came in from Murray State, had 18 points, 12 rebounds in posting his 31st career college double double (fourth of the season), hitting 7-of-13 field goals, including his 100th career three-pointer, to go with 2 assists, 2 blocks and a steal.

Cam Hayes also had 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting with two treys to go with seven rebounds before leaving the game late in the second half with what Coach Matt McMahon called “cramps.”

The game had 10 lead changes in the early going as NCCU was shooting well and Fountain, who had a strong start on the boards that led to buckets and free throws, was keeping LSU even.

CLICK HERE for more.

