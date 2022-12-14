BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn, police say

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 35-year-old Ahmad Gardner died inside his vehicle after the gun...
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 35-year-old Ahmad Gardner died inside his vehicle after the gun accidentally discharged around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A man in South Carolina died after accidentally shooting himself while trying to make a U-turn, according to North Charleston police.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 35-year-old Ahmad Gardner died inside his vehicle after the gun accidentally discharged around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, WCSC reported.

According to police, officers found Gardner with a gunshot wound in the groin area.

A witness told police Gardner was trying to make a U-turn but ultimately drove through a parking lot and hit an unoccupied vehicle.

“After reviewing all the facts and evidence, in this case, it was determined that the victim had an accidental firearm discharge while driving the vehicle, which culminated in the victim’s death,” police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Louisiana 2022 I Voted sticker.
All three Louisiana amendments pass

Latest News

Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Club Q shooting survivors press Congress to act on guns
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013. DePape, the man police said...
Paul Pelosi attack: Man told cops of ‘evil’ in Washington
The temperature isn’t the only thing dropping in December.
Winter bringing lower prices at the pump ahead of Christmas
Michael Anderson speaks before Congress about the shooting at a deadly shooting in Colorado...
Club Q survivor speaks before Congress calling for action on gun