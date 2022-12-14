Missing dog found nearly 1,800 miles away from home: ‘It’s just a blessing’

LOUISBURG, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A missing dog has been found, nearly 1,800 miles away from home!

KCTV reports that Sandra O’Neil lost her dog months ago and thought she would never see her animal again after Zeppelin went missing.

But the California dog owner recently received a special surprise from Kansas.

Louisburg, Kansas resident Heather Reichart said she finds strays in her pasture all the time. However, this one seemed a bit different.

“I went out to the pasture to see what our dog was barking at and found him [Zeppelin],” Reichart said.

According to Reichart, she brought Zeppelin to the Wildcat Vet Clinic where the team was able to identify the dog through his microchip.

“You just scan it and the number that comes up,” said veterinarian Aaron Stohs. “It’s pretty cool.”

And it turned out that Zeppelin’s home was about 1,800 miles away in Sacramento, California.

“We wish he [Zeppelin] could tell us the story about where he’s been,” Stohs said.

After identifying Zeppelin, the veterinarian team said they were able to contact O’Neil, and the two got to see each other through FaceTime for the first time in 14 months.

“I just drove by the last place I saw him [Zeppelin] and said a little prayer, ‘I hope you make it home someday,” O’Neil said.

The next day, O’Neil said that’s when she got the call from Kansas.

“They found him,” she said.

And now comes the long trek home with several people jumping in to be a part of the journey, driving Zeppelin from Kansas to California.

“I appreciate you so much, for everything anybody has done to promote him to coming home,” O’Neil said. “It’s just a blessing. Merry Christmas to all of you.”

According to the team, a request has been put in for Pilot for Paws to fly Zeppelin home, an option that would be completely free.

A driving tag team relay remains an option but is currently a backup plan, as the team said they need another driver.

More information on becoming a volunteer, or donating, is available online.

