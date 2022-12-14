BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NEW IBERIA, La. (WAFB) - The New Iberia Police Department is responding to a reported tornado that touched down on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14.

According to police, a tornado touched down in the Southport Subdivision area of New Iberia.
Tornado in New Iberia on Wednesday, Dec. 14

According to police, the tornado touched down in the Southport Subdivision area of New Iberia.

Several homes have been damaged, and there were reports of several trapped people, police said. They added that all of the people trapped in the Southport Subdivision have been rescued.

There are also reports of damage at a medical center in New Iberia.

According to the New Iberia Police Department, no fatalities have been reported. However, police said several people were treated for injuries.

According to police, there is a shelter being set up at New Iberia Senior High.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Louisiana 2022 I Voted sticker.
All three Louisiana amendments pass

Latest News

The Storm Prediction Center upgraded areas of the north and south shore to a Moderate (4 out of...
Tornado Warnings issued as severe weather moves through southeast Louisiana
Winter Weather Closings
List of schools and public offices closed in anticipation of severe weather Wednesday
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, Dec. 14
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, Dec. 14
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6 a.m.
Evening weather update for Tuesday, Dec. 13
Evening weather update for Tuesday, Dec. 13