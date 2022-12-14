NEW IBERIA, La. (WAFB) - The New Iberia Police Department is responding to a reported tornado that touched down on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14.

According to police, a tornado touched down in the Southport Subdivision area of New Iberia.

Tornado in New Iberia on Wednesday, Dec. 14

Several homes have been damaged, and there were reports of several trapped people, police said. They added that all of the people trapped in the Southport Subdivision have been rescued.

There are also reports of damage at a medical center in New Iberia.

According to the New Iberia Police Department, no fatalities have been reported. However, police said several people were treated for injuries.

According to police, there is a shelter being set up at New Iberia Senior High.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

