NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tornado Warnings were issued for several parishes across the Fox 8 viewing area Wednesday afternoon as severe weather began impacting southeast Louisiana.

By the afternoon, storms will intensify and build east across the state. The timing brings the worst weather into New Orleans and the surrounding areas between noon and 8 p.m.

The North Shore area is under a tornado watch until 1 p.m. and it’s likely much of the South Shore could be under a tornado watch after 1 p.m.

In St. Charles Parish, officials report a possible tornado struck in the area of Schoolhouse Road in Killona.

Officials say one person has died in Killona.

People living on Schoolhouse Road reported extensive damage, including flipped mobile homes and debris scattered about. Officials say there are downed power lines and blocked roads.

Damage was also reported in Montz.

Parish President Matt Jewel has declared a state of emergency.

President Jewell has declared a state of emergency due to the severe weather in St. Charles Parish. The Emergency... Posted by St. Charles Parish on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Just before 11 a.m., the Storm Prediction Center upgraded the risk of severe weather to a 4 out of 5 for areas of the north and south shores, as well as southern Mississippi.

Storm Prediction Center upgrades to a Moderate Risk from NOLA across the North Shore into South MS. Dangerous storms possible this afternoon with the potential to produce large tornadoes. #lawx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/yqdreu6kzE — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) December 14, 2022

TORNADO WATCH: Conditions favor the development of tornadoes. Stay weather aware for warnings. #lawx #mswx #nola pic.twitter.com/RC6aPCtFj4 — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) December 14, 2022

All severe weather hazards are expected with a tornado risk, damaging winds, hail, and heavy rains all possibilities. The tornado risk is a bit more elevated for our area, so ensure you’re paying attention to any warnings today. A Tornado Watch is likely to be issued for most of the day.

If you’re able to safely take photos or videos of weather in your area, please upload them below or at fox8live.com/pics.

The New Iberia Police Department says several people were trapped in their homes in the Southport subdivision when a tornado touched down sometime after noon Wednesday. Several homes were damaged, according to a Facebook post from the department, and rescue efforts are underway.

According to police, a tornado touched down in the Southport Subdivision area of New Iberia.

To the north, nearly 25 people were injured when a tornado struck the town of Farmerville, Louisiana, Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana, says a survey team has preliminarily designated the tornado that struck southern Caddo Parish as an EF2.

Search crews discovered the body of a 30-year-old woman early Wednesday after a tornado destroyed her home in Keithville, Louisiana, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

She was found under debris one street over from her home hours after the body of her 8-year-old son was found in the woods near their destroyed home.

Late tonight, the weather calms and cooler air rushes in leading to a normal December feel for the end of this week. Sunny skies return on Thursday and Friday as highs drop back to the low 60s. The next few mornings will be quite chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s.

The weekend doesn’t look all that bad although Saturday could be a bit dreary with clouds and a few showers. Highs due to the cloud layer will likely stay in the low 50s to start the weekend with that chill lingering into Sunday. However, the sun is expected to return for the second half of the weekend.

