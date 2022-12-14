BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton said the remains were positively identified as Lauren Thompson, who went missing in January 2019. (Source: KLTV)
By Blake Holland and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – Skeletal remains found by a work crew in Texas are those of a mother who went missing nearly four years ago, officials said.

On Tuesday, Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton said the remains were positively identified as Lauren Thompson, who went missing in January 2019.

Skeletal remains were found in a wooded area by a work crew in July, and forensic anthropologists have been working for months to identify them.

Clinton said the remains were ultimately identified through dental records.

The investigation will now shift from a missing person case to a death investigation, Clinton said.

Thompson, a mother of three, made a call to 911 on Jan. 10, 2019, saying she was in the woods and thought someone was chasing her. Authorities say that was the last time she was heard from.

Investigators were able to use cell phone tower pings to determine where the call came from and search the area. Her vehicle was found stuck in a nearby ditch, but there was no sign of Thompson, who was 32 years old at the time.

Panola County is located in eastern Texas along the Louisiana border.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Louisiana 2022 I Voted sticker.
All three Louisiana amendments pass

Latest News

LIVE: Biden remarks at US-Africa Business Forum
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends account that tracked owner Elon Musk’s jet
KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared this photo of a tree downed Dec. 13, 2022, along Highway...
Sheriff: Mother & child dead after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
Winter Weather Closings
List of schools and public offices closed in anticipation of severe weather Wednesday
People carry shopping bags on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Downtown Crossing in Boston. More than...
AP-NORC Poll: Americans say holiday gifts harder to afford