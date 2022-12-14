Severe storms likely today with a tornado risk

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a day you need to be weather aware as you go about your routine with severe weather being a possibility.

Through the morning hours on your Wednesday all will be quiet as some brief showers start to pop but the threat for severe weather looks minimal early on. By the afternoon, things quickly change as storms intensify and build east across the state. The timing brings the worst of the weather into our region between noon and 8 PM tonight.

All severe weather hazards are expected with a tornado risk, damaging winds, hail and heavy rains all possibilities. The tornado risk is a bit more elevated for our area so make sure you’re paying attention to any warnings today. A Tornado Watch is likely to be issued for most of the day.

Late tonight the weather calms and cooler air rushes in leading to a normal December feel for the end of this week. Sunny skies return on Thursday and Friday as highs drop back to the low 60s. The next few mornings will be quite chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s.

The weekend doesn’t look all that bad although I do think Saturday could be a bit dreary with clouds and a few showers. Highs due to the cloud layer will likely stay in the low 50s to start the weekend with that chill lingering into Sunday. However, the sun is expected to return for the second half of the weekend.

