Sheriff: Mother & child dead after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A mother and child have been found dead and one woman is hurt after the wake of tornadic storms that blew through the area Tuesday, Dec. 13.

“It’s really a sad, sad situation. And it’s one of the most unusual things I have ever seen,” Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said.

Early on, a mother and her child were reported missing, and one woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. At about 11:30 p.m., Prator confirmed that the child’s body had been found about a half mile from where his home used to be.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 13, the mother was found dead one street over from where her home was destroyed in Pecan Farms. She was found under debris caused by the tornado.

First responders continue to search the area for any unknown victims. No one else has been reported missing at this time.

Manufactured/mobile homes were among dwellings destroyed on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove Cemetery in Caddo Parish, a storm chaser told the National Weather Service office in Shreveport. A forest was mowed down in that area as well.

Caddo sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Lareta Street in Keithville’s Pecan Farms area after a tornado touched down there. The Sheriff’s Office reports that several structures were damaged and electrical lines and trees were knocked down.

The few houses that were in one area were destroyed, the sheriff said.

The storms spawned multiple tornado warnings, with four simultaneously at one point, in the ArkLaTex.

More than 30 Caddo sheriff’s units responded to assist Caddo Fire District 4 personnel in the area of Lareta Street between Pecan and Four Forks roads in the Four Forks area northwest of Keachi.

Anyone who suffered damage to their home from the storm are urged to report it to the Caddo Sheriff’s Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness Division. Please call Deputy Director Robert Jump at (318)675-2255 to report the damage and receive information on how to recover from the storm.

Major damage in the Four Forks area in SW Caddo Parish. https://t.co/Kt3eib08pj — Austin Evans ☈ (@AustinEvansWX) December 13, 2022

Spotters also said 4-by-8′s fell out of the sky as a confirmed tornado lifted in the area of Spring Ridge Drive just before 5 p.m.

Severe damage was reported by law enforcement and storm chasers near Four Forks in SW Caddo Parish. This is a look at the tornado as it happened. https://t.co/AVbHFoz4Sz — Austin Evans ☈ (@AustinEvansWX) December 13, 2022

In East Texas, a tornado that struck about 4:08 p.m. damaged a large outbuilding and some trees near DeBerry, according to a report to the Weather Service office in Shreveport.

KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared a photo of a tree downed along Highway 451 south of Waskom, Texas.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office warned people to be aware of downed power lines in the area.

***🚨SHERIFF’S ADVISORY🚨*** We have confirmed damage in the Southeastern portion of Harrison County. Stay out of the area... Posted by Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

